% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Third Point Rein Call (TPRE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Third Point Rein (NYSE:TPRE) on December 20th, 2019 at $10.37. In approximately 2 months, Third Point Rein has returned 10.99% as of today's recent price of $11.51.
Third Point Rein share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.95 and a 52-week low of $9.16 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $11.51 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. provides reinsurance services. The Company offers property and casualty reinsurance products and solutions. Third Point Reinsurance serves customers globally.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Third Point Rein.
Keywords: spotlights third point rein
Ticker(s): TPRE