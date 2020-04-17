% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Tesla Inc Call (TSLA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on March 24th, 2020 at $463.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Tesla Inc has returned 60.95% as of today's recent price of $745.21.
Over the past year, Tesla Inc has traded in a range of $176.99 to $968.99 and is now at $739.78, 318% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.5%.
Tesla Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The Company owns its sales and service network and sells electric powertrain components to other automobile manufacturers. Tesla serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Tesla Inc.
Keywords: spotlights tesla inc
Ticker(s): TSLA