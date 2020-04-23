% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Target Corp Call (TGT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) on April 8th, 2020 at $102.85. In approximately 2 weeks, Target Corp has returned 1.72% as of today's recent price of $104.61.
Target Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.24 and a 52-week low of $70.03 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $104.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.
Target Corporation operates general merchandise discount stores. The Company focuses on merchandising operations which includes general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. Target also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Target Corp.
