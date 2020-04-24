% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sysco Corp Call (SYY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) on April 9th, 2020 at $50.73. In approximately 2 weeks, Sysco Corp has returned 2.41% as of today's recent price of $49.50.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sysco Corp have traded between a low of $26.00 and a high of $85.98 and are now at $50.06, which is 93% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.76% lower over the past week, respectively.
Sysco Corporation distributes food and related products primarily to the foodservice industry. The Company also distributes personal care guest amenities, housekeeping supplies, room accessories, and textiles to the lodging industry. Sysco serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Sysco Corp.
Log in and add Sysco Corp (SYY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights sysco corp
Ticker(s): SYY