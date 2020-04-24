% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend State St Corp Call (STT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for State St Corp (NYSE:STT) on March 31st, 2020 at $52.51. In approximately 3 weeks, State St Corp has returned 8.75% as of today's recent price of $57.10.
State St Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $85.89 and a 52-week low of $42.10 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $57.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.
State Street Corporation services institutional investors and manages financial assets worldwide. The Company's products and services include custody, accounting, administration, daily pricing, international exchange services, cash management, financial asset management, securities lending, and investment advisory services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of State St Corp.
Log in and add State St Corp (STT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights state st corp
Ticker(s): STT