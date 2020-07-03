% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Six Flags Entert Call (SIX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) on January 10th, 2020 at $36.28. In approximately 2 months, Six Flags Entert has returned 41.21% as of today's recent price of $21.33.
Six Flags Entert share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.52 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.63% lower and 5.96% lower over the past week, respectively.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation operates regional theme parks across North America. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water, and zoological parks. The Parks offer rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.
