% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sba Comm Corp Call (SBAC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) on March 26th, 2020 at $255.32. In approximately 2 months, Sba Comm Corp has returned 15.74% as of today's recent price of $295.50.
Over the past year, Sba Comm Corp has traded in a range of $200.29 to $317.11 and is now at $295.50, 48% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The Company offers site leasing and development, construction, and consulting services. SBA Communications leases antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Ticker(s): SBAC