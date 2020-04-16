% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Realpage Inc Call (RP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) on April 1st, 2020 at $49.44. In approximately 2 weeks, Realpage Inc has returned 15.76% as of today's recent price of $57.23.
Over the past year, Realpage Inc has traded in a range of $36.91 to $65.92 and is now at $57.23, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.
RealPage, Inc. provides products and services to the multifamily real estate industry. The Company's services include applicant screening, accounting, budgeting, property management, and compliance reporting. RealPage also develops and delivers proprietary web-based applications that enhance client information management capabilities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Realpage Inc.
Log in and add Realpage Inc (RP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights realpage inc
Ticker(s): RP