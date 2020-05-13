% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Q2 Holdings Inc Call (QTWO)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) on April 8th, 2020 at $62.30. In approximately 1 month, Q2 Holdings Inc has returned 27.74% as of today's recent price of $79.58.
Over the past year, Q2 Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $47.17 to $93.90 and is now at $79.65, 69% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 0.53% higher over the past week, respectively.
Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions, and RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services.
