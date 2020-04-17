% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Old Second Bncrp Call (OSBC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Old Second Bncrp (NASDAQ:OSBC) on March 17th, 2020 at $7.35. In approximately 1 month, Old Second Bncrp has returned 11.43% as of today's recent price of $6.51.
Over the past year, Old Second Bncrp has traded in a range of $6.00 to $14.15 and is now at $6.51, 9% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company which has subsidiary banks located in Illinois. The Banks offer banking, trust, and mortgage banking services through offices in Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, DuPage, Lake, LaSalle, and Winnebago counties in northeastern Illinois.
