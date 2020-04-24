% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nexpoint Resi Call (NXRT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Nexpoint Resi (NYSE:NXRT) on April 9th, 2020 at $29.25. In approximately 2 weeks, Nexpoint Resi has returned 5.18% as of today's recent price of $27.73.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nexpoint Resi have traded between a low of $21.06 and a high of $52.87 and are now at $27.73, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.6%.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns, and operates middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
