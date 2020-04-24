% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Newmarket Corp Call (NEU)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) on March 30th, 2020 at $385.12. In approximately 3 weeks, Newmarket Corp has returned 2.91% as of today's recent price of $396.31.
In the past 52 weeks, Newmarket Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $304.65 and a high of $505.16 and are now at $396.31, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.
NewMarket Corporation develops, manufactures, and blends fuel and lubricant additives marketed worldwide to refiners and others who sell petroleum products. The Company's products are used in transportation and industrial equipment.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Newmarket Corp.
Log in and add Newmarket Corp (NEU) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights newmarket corp
Ticker(s): NEU