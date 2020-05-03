% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend New Home Co Inc/ Call (NWHM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for New Home Co Inc/ (NYSE:NWHM) on January 22nd, 2020 at $5.16. In approximately 1 month, New Home Co Inc/ has returned 1.26% as of today's recent price of $5.22.
In the past 52 weeks, New Home Co Inc/ share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.46 and a high of $6.00 and are now at $5.22, 51% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.54% higher over the past week, respectively.
The New Home Company Inc. designs, constructs, and sells homes. The Company operates within the homebuilding industry in California, particularly in coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay, and metro Sacramento.
Ticker(s): NWHM