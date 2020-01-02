% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Marketaxess Call (MKTX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Marketaxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) on December 10th, 2019 at $368.83. In approximately 2 months, Marketaxess has returned 3.97% as of today's recent price of $354.18.
Over the past year, Marketaxesshas traded in a range of $0.00 to $407.30 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.70% higher and 0.56% lower over the past week, respectively.
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. operates an electronic, multi-dealer to client platform for U.S. and European high-grade corporate and emerging markets bond trading. The Company develops technology delivers price discovery and trade execution services to institutional and broker-dealer clients.
