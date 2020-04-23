% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Manitowoc Co Call (MTW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) on January 22nd, 2020 at $15.80. In approximately 3 months, Manitowoc Co has returned 53.28% as of today's recent price of $7.38.
Over the past year, Manitowoc Co has traded in a range of $7.35 to $19.37 and is now at $7.38, 0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a diversified industrial manufacturer of cranes and related products. The Company's products include lattice-boom cranes, tower cranes, mobile telescopic cranes, and boom trucks.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Manitowoc Co.
Log in and add Manitowoc Co (MTW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights manitowoc co
Ticker(s): MTW