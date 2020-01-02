% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Macrogenics Inc Call (MGNX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) on December 19th, 2019 at $10.87. In approximately 1 month, Macrogenics Inc has returned 14.86% as of today's recent price of $9.25.
In the past 52 weeks, Macrogenics Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $32.68 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.
MacroGenics, Inc. develops novel biologics. The Company specializes in treatments for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases. MacroGenics serves the healthcare industry in the United States.
Ticker(s): MGNX