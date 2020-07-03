% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lowe'S Cos Inc Call (LOW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lowe'S Cos Inc (:LOW) on August 21st, 2019 at $108.68. In approximately 7 months, Lowe'S Cos Inc has returned 3.10% as of today's recent price of $105.31.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $126.73 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that distributes building materials and supplies through stores in the United States. The Company offers a complete line of products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and property maintenance.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lowe'S Cos Inc.
Log in and add Lowe'S Cos Inc (LOW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :low lowe's cos inc
Ticker(s): LOW