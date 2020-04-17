% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lancaster Colony Call (LANC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) on March 23rd, 2020 at $132.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Lancaster Colony has returned 5.18% as of today's recent price of $139.32.
In the past 52 weeks, Lancaster Colony share prices have been bracketed by a low of $114.55 and a high of $166.31 and are now at $139.32, 22% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Lancaster Colony Corporation is a diversified manufacturer. The Company produces and markets consumer products with a focus on specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster also manufactures and markets candles for the food, drug, and mass markets.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Lancaster Colony.
Log in and add Lancaster Colony (LANC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights lancaster colony
Ticker(s): LANC