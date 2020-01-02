% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lam Research Call (LRCX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on December 12th, 2019 at $279.81. In approximately 2 months, Lam Research has returned 6.58% as of today's recent price of $298.21.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lam Research have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $319.00 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.2%.
Lam Research Corporation manufactures, markets, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the making of integrated circuits. The Company's products are used to deposit special films on a silicon wafer and etch away portions of various films to create a circuit design. Lam sells its products around the world.
