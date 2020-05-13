% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Istar Inc Call (STAR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on April 3rd, 2020 at $7.31. In approximately 1 month, Istar Inc has returned 21.20% as of today's recent price of $8.86.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Istar Inc have traded between a low of $5.48 and a high of $17.50 and are now at $8.86, which is 62% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
iStar Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects, as well as provides corporate net lease financing services. iStar serves customers worldwide.
