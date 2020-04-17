% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Investors Bancor Call (ISBC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $11.09. In approximately 2 months, Investors Bancor has returned 32.88% as of today's recent price of $7.44.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investors Bancor have traded between a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.74 and are now at $7.44, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% lower and 3.45% lower over the past week, respectively.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.
