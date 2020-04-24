% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend International Ga Call (IGT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for International Ga (NYSE:IGT) on April 9th, 2020 at $6.66. In approximately 2 weeks, International Ga has returned 5.33% as of today's recent price of $6.30.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of International Ga have traded between a low of $3.59 and a high of $16.25 and are now at $6.30, which is 75% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.
International Game Technology PLC designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes computerized gaming equipment, software, and network systems. The Company's products consist of slot machines, social gaming platforms, and other interactive gaming machines. International Games also provides maintenance services.
Ticker(s): IGT