% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Idexx Labs Call (IDXX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Idexx Labs (NASDAQ:IDXX) on January 7th, 2020 at $267.42. In approximately 3 weeks, Idexx Labs has returned 1.34% as of today's recent price of $271.01.
In the past 52 weeks, Idexx Labs share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $294.57 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. provides diagnostic, detection, and information systems for veterinary, food, and water testing applications. The Company also operates an international network of veterinary reference laboratories. IDEXX offers its products to customers worldwide.
