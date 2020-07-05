% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Idex Corp Call (IEX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) on March 27th, 2020 at $127.91. In approximately 1 month, Idex Corp has returned 18.56% as of today's recent price of $151.65.
Over the past year, Idex Corp has traded in a range of $104.56 to $178.14 and is now at $151.65, 45% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
IDEX Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets pump and dispensing equipment and other engineered products. The Company offers products including industrial pumps, lubrication systems, banding and clamping devices, and rescue tools. IDEX serves customers worldwide.
