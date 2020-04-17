% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Horizon Pharma P Call (HZNP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) on April 2nd, 2020 at $30.71. In approximately 2 weeks, Horizon Pharma P has returned 6.81% as of today's recent price of $32.80.
Horizon Pharma P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.10 and a 52-week low of $22.74 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $32.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
Horizon Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Horizon Pharma develops, acquires, and commercializes late-stage biopharmaceutical therapies for the treatment of pain and inflammation as well as specialty and orphan diseases.
