% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hackett Group Call (HCKT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) on November 5th, 2019 at $17.61. In approximately 3 months, Hackett Group has returned 12.21% as of today's recent price of $15.46.
Over the past year, Hackett Grouphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $19.57 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 0.41% higher over the past week, respectively.
The Hackett Group, Inc. provides business consulting and technology implementation services. The Company offers best practice research, benchmarking, business transformation, and working capital management services. Hackett Group has offices in cities throughout the United States, Europe, and India.
