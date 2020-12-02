MySmarTrend
% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Grubhub Inc Call (GRUB)

Written on Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:16am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on November 22nd, 2019 at $42.21. In approximately 3 months, Grubhub Inc has returned 22.92% as of today's recent price of $51.88.

Over the past year, Grubhub Inc has traded in a range of $32.11 to $87.98 and is now at $51.88, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Grubhub Inc.

