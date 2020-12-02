% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Grubhub Inc Call (GRUB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) on November 22nd, 2019 at $42.21. In approximately 3 months, Grubhub Inc has returned 22.92% as of today's recent price of $51.88.
Over the past year, Grubhub Inc has traded in a range of $32.11 to $87.98 and is now at $51.88, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
GrubHub Inc operates an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders. The Company's platform assists diners in searching for local restaurant, tracking the order, and re-order for convenience. GrubHub operates within the United States and the United Kingdom.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Grubhub Inc.
Log in and add Grubhub Inc (GRUB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights grubhub inc
Ticker(s): GRUB