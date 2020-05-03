% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Greenbrier Cos Call (GBX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Greenbrier Cos (NYSE:GBX) on January 9th, 2020 at $27.58. In approximately 2 months, Greenbrier Cos has returned 13.73% as of today's recent price of $23.79.
Over the past year, Greenbrier Cos has traded in a range of $21.30 to $41.88 and is now at $23.79, 12% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. supplies transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The Company's manufacturing segment produces railcars and marine vessels. Greenbrier also provides repair and refurbishment for intermodal and conventional railcars. In addition, the Company provides complementary leasing and services activities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Greenbrier Cos.
