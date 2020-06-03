% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gp Strategies Call (GPX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Gp Strategies (NYSE:GPX) on January 15th, 2020 at $14.38. In approximately 2 months, Gp Strategies has returned 26.61% as of today's recent price of $10.55.
Gp Strategies share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.98 and a 52-week low of $10.30 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $10.55 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.
GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement services and products. The Company's customers include multinational companies in manufacturing and process industries, electrical power utilities, and other commercial and governmental customers. GP Strategies also manufactures and distributes molded and coated optical products.
Keywords: spotlights gp strategies
Ticker(s): GPX