% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Glaukos Corp Call (GKOS)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) on April 1st, 2020 at $29.40. In approximately 4 weeks, Glaukos Corp has returned 25.02% as of today's recent price of $36.75.
Glaukos Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $84.65 and a 52-week low of $23.31 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $36.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.
Glaukos Corporation operates as an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. Glaukos offers micro-scale injectable therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Glaukos Corp.
