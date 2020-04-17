% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Generac Holdings Call (GNRC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) on March 26th, 2020 at $92.23. In approximately 3 weeks, Generac Holdings has returned 7.34% as of today's recent price of $98.99.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Generac Holdings have traded between a low of $53.40 and a high of $118.86 and are now at $98.99, which is 85% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% higher and 0.49% lower over the past week, respectively.
Generac Holdings Inc. manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. The Company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. Generac Holdings markets its products worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Generac Holdings.
Ticker(s): GNRC