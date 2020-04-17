% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend First Communi Bc Call (FCBC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for First Communi Bc (NASDAQ:FCBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $29.05. In approximately 2 months, First Communi Bc has returned 27.97% as of today's recent price of $20.92.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Communi Bc have traded between a low of $18.35 and a high of $35.23 and are now at $20.92, which is 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 2.32% lower over the past week, respectively.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Community Bank, N.A. The Bank generates revenue primarily through commercial, real estate, and consumer lending within its respective market area. The Company also operates investment management and mortgage banking companies. First Community Bancshares operates in West Virginia, Virginia, and North Carolina.
