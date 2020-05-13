% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Essent Group Ltd Call (ESNT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) on April 21st, 2020 at $22.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Essent Group Ltd has returned 22.76% as of today's recent price of $28.15.
Essent Group Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.84 and a 52-week low of $17.52 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $28.15 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.
Essent Group Ltd. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage insurance and reinsurance coverage products and services on residential property loans for United States real estate.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Essent Group Ltd.
Log in and add Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights essent group ltd
Ticker(s): ESNT