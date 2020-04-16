% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Enova Internatio Call (ENVA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Enova Internatio (NYSE:ENVA) on March 25th, 2020 at $14.06. In approximately 3 weeks, Enova Internatio has returned 6.51% as of today's recent price of $13.14.
In the past 52 weeks, Enova Internatio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.84 and a high of $31.95 and are now at $13.14, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.6% lower and 3.57% lower over the past week, respectively.
Enova International, Inc. offers online financial services to people who have bank accounts but have limited access to traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company offers short-term consumer and installment consumer loans in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Enova Internatio.
Log in and add Enova Internatio (ENVA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights enova internatio
Ticker(s): ENVA