% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Call (ETW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.32. In approximately 4 weeks, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has returned 5.05% as of today's recent price of $7.69.
Over the past year, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has traded in a range of $5.49 to $10.60 and is now at $7.69, 40% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund.
