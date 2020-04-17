% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Digimarc Corp Call (DMRC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) on March 26th, 2020 at $13.98. In approximately 3 weeks, Digimarc Corp has returned 1.65% as of today's recent price of $14.21.
Over the past year, Digimarc Corp has traded in a range of $9.92 to $66.50 and is now at $14.21, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.8%.
Digimarc Corporation provides digital watermarking technologies that allow imperceptible digital code to be embedded in printed and digital versions of visual content. Content includes movies, photographic and artistic images, and valuable documents such as financial instruments, passports, and tickets.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Digimarc Corp.
Log in and add Digimarc Corp (DMRC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights digimarc corp
Ticker(s): DMRC