% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dexcom Call (DXCM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on October 7th, 2019 at $159.90. In approximately 5 months, Dexcom has returned 78.69% as of today's recent price of $285.73.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dexcom have traded between a low of $57.68 and a high of $306.71 and are now at $285.73, which is 395% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.
DexCom Inc. operates as a medical device company focused on the design and development of continuous glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes. The Company has developed a small implantable device that continuously measures glucose levels in subcutaneous tissue just under the skin and a small external receiver to which the sensor transmits glucose levels at specified intervals.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dexcom.
Log in and add Dexcom (DXCM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights dexcom
Ticker(s): DXCM