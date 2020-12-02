% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Delphi Automotiv Call (DLPH)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Delphi Automotiv (NYSE:DLPH) on January 10th, 2020 at $11.58. In approximately 1 month, Delphi Automotiv has returned 31.56% as of today's recent price of $15.24.
Over the past year, Delphi Automotiv has traded in a range of $9.52 to $26.82 and is now at $15.23, 60% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Delphi Technologies PLC provides automotive parts and equipment. The Company develops, designs, and manufactures powertrain technologies for original equipment manufacturers. Delphi Technologies serves customers in the United Kingdom.
