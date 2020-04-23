MySmarTrend
% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cubesmart Call (CUBE)

Written on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:41pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) on March 26th, 2020 at $25.10. In approximately 4 weeks, Cubesmart has returned 5.58% as of today's recent price of $26.50.

Over the past year, Cubesmart has traded in a range of $19.61 to $36.32 and is now at $26.50, 35% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops self-storage facilities in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cubesmart.

