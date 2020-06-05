% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cryolife Inc Call (CRY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) on April 6th, 2020 at $18.06. In approximately 4 weeks, Cryolife Inc has returned 27.02% as of today's recent price of $22.94.
Over the past year, Cryolife Inc has traded in a range of $12.63 to $33.00 and is now at $22.94, 82% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.
