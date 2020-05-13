% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend CrossAmerica Partners LP Call (CAPL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) on April 9th, 2020 at $11.13. In approximately 1 month, CrossAmerica Partners LP has returned 25.57% as of today's recent price of $13.97.
Over the past year, CrossAmerica Partners LP has traded in a range of $6.81 to $19.79 and is now at $13.97, 105% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP.
