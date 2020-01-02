% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Crocs Inc Call (CROX)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) on July 15th, 2019 at $22.31. In approximately 7 months, Crocs Inc has returned 69.92% as of today's recent price of $37.91.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Crocs Inc have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $43.79 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.
Crocs, Inc. designs and manufactures shoes. The Company produces soft, lightweight, non-marking, slip and odor-resistant shoes made of closed-cell resin material. Crocs manufactures men's, women's, and children's shoes and markets to retail chains.
