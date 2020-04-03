% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Corvel Corp Call (CRVL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corvel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL) on February 5th, 2020 at $87.38. In approximately 4 weeks, Corvel Corp has returned 18.31% as of today's recent price of $71.38.
Over the past year, Corvel Corp has traded in a range of $62.43 to $96.45 and is now at $71.38, 14% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% lower and 0.93% lower over the past week, respectively.
CorVel Corporation provides managed care services in the workers' compensation, accident and health, and auto insurance markets across the United States. The Company offers services to employers, government entities, insurance companies, and third party administrators. CorVel also provides a network of preferred providers, as well as case management and bill review.
