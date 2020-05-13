% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Corenergy Infras Call (CORR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Corenergy Infras (NYSE:CORR) on April 15th, 2020 at $13.63. In approximately 4 weeks, Corenergy Infras has returned 18.20% as of today's recent price of $11.15.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corenergy Infras have traded between a low of $9.25 and a high of $49.75 and are now at $11.15, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.4%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. These assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines, and gathering systems.
