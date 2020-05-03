% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Constellation-A Call (STZ)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on December 20th, 2019 at $187.65. In approximately 3 months, Constellation-A has returned 0.90% as of today's recent price of $185.96.
Over the past year, Constellation-A has traded in a range of $163.52 to $214.48 and is now at $186.02, 14% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Constellation-A.
Log in and add Constellation-A (STZ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights constellation-a
Ticker(s): STZ