% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Constellation-A Call (STZ)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) on December 20th, 2019 at $187.65. In approximately 2 months, Constellation-A has returned 2.80% as of today's recent price of $192.90.
Constellation-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $214.48 and a 52-week low of $163.52 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $193.23 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.
Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.
