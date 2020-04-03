% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Collegium Pharma Call (COLL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL) on February 7th, 2020 at $23.95. In approximately 4 weeks, Collegium Pharma has returned 1.48% as of today's recent price of $23.59.
Over the past year, Collegium Pharma has traded in a range of $10.01 to $25.59 and is now at $23.59, 136% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. offers pharmaceutical products. The Company develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and skin related disorders.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Collegium Pharma.
