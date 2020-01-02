% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ch Robinson Call (CHRW)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ch Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) on January 15th, 2020 at $83.05. In approximately 2 weeks, Ch Robinson has returned 13.04% as of today's recent price of $72.22.
Ch Robinson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.72 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation services and logistics solutions. The Company operates a network of offices in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. C.H. Robinson offers a variety of logistics services, such as fresh produce sourcing and freight consolidation.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ch Robinson.
Log in and add Ch Robinson (CHRW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights ch robinson
Ticker(s): CHRW