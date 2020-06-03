% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Callaway Golf Co Call (ELY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on February 11th, 2020 at $18.75. In approximately 3 weeks, Callaway Golf Co has returned 16.77% as of today's recent price of $15.61.
In the past 52 weeks, Callaway Golf Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.49 and a high of $22.33 and are now at $15.61, 8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Callaway Golf Co.
Log in and add Callaway Golf Co (ELY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights callaway golf co
Ticker(s): ELY