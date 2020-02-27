% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Callaway Golf Co Call (ELY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) on February 11th, 2020 at $18.75. In approximately 2 weeks, Callaway Golf Co has returned 6.67% as of today's recent price of $17.50.
Callaway Golf Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $22.33 and a 52-week low of $14.49 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $17.50 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Callaway Golf Company designs, develops, and markets golf clubs. The Company manufactures titanium drivers, fairway woods, irons, wedges, and various putters. Callaway serves customers both domestically and internationally.
